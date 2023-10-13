HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inform organisers of services offered before collecting fee for processions, orders HC

Normally a fee can be fixed for any activity, including processions, only if some service is offered in return, says HC. The GO stipulates a fee ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 for taking out processions

October 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has ordered that the government order requiring those taking out processions to pay a fee to the police shall be enforced after informing the organisers of the services they will be offered in lieu of the fee.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that normally, a fee can be fixed for any activity, including processions, only if some service is offered in return. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by the All India Association for Protection of Civil Rights. According to it, the government had imposed fees for all processions, except for those taken out by government educational institutions, public libraries, and scientific organisations.

As per the government order a fee ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 has been stipulated for taking out processions. The court noted that the government order did not mention the services rendered by the police with respect to the processions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.