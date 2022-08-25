Infopark police issue security circular for apartment complexes

Owners required to collect address, police clearance certificate of tenants

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 25, 2022 20:55 IST

Hardly a fortnight after the murder of a youngster in an apartment at Edachira drew attention to the slack security arrangements in apartment complexes in the area, the Infopark police have issued strict guidelines to residents’ associations.

Associations have been asked to maintain a comprehensive data of owners or tenants occupying apartments. Owners are required to collect the full address and police clearance certificates of tenants and ensure their veracity at the time of renting out apartments.

Only tenants named in the rent agreement should be allowed to stay. Security guards should be deployed to restrict visiting time and regulate access, besides verifying the purpose of visit at odd times and discourage such instances, if needed.

Details of visitors, complete with their names and phone numbers, should be recorded in the visitors’ register. Strangers should not be allowed access to apartments. The police should be alerted about unusual incidents immediately. Tenant verification certificate issued from the police station is mandatory for all tenants.

Associations should submit lists of office-bearers to the police station, and they should pay close attention to security-related affairs. Functioning of CCTV cameras should be ensured in all apartment complexes, and more cameras, if needed, should be installed.

DJ parties or similar events should not be allowed in apartments without relevant permissions. The police also warned that association office-bearers and apartment owners would be arraigned as accused in the event of untoward incidents in complexes that fail to comply with security guidelines.

