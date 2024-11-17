Infopark Phase II expansion: HC enhances compensation for landowners

In a major relief to those whose land was acquired for the Phase II expansion of Infopark Kochi, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has awarded them enhanced compensation.

The court ruled that the petitioners are entitled to an amount of ₹7,06,745 per Are for Category I(a)(dry land with access to a tar road). They are also entitled to all the statutory benefits as per the provisions of Sections 23(1)A, 23(2), and 28 of the Land Acquisition Act, with proportionate costs.

The Bench passed the order recently while allowing appeals filed by 34 landowners challenging the order of the Sub-Court, Perumbavoor, refusing their plea for enhancing the compensation.

The petitioners contended that they were not seeking an entirely different amount but an enhancement of compensation in line with the 2018 High Court judgment that granted higher compensation to some landowners. The land acquisition was for expanding Phase II of Infopark, which is being developed by Infopark and leased to IT entities for setting up businesses.

The government issued the acquisition notification on September 20, 2007, covering over 100 acres in Kunnathunad village, Ernakulam district. While some residents accepted the government-fixed compensation, 34 landowners filed petitions before the Perumbavoor Sub-Court, alleging inadequate compensation and seeking an enhancement. The Sub-Court dismissed their plea, stating the petitions had become infructuous. However, the High Court overturned this decision, granting relief to the landowners.

