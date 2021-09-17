Infopark launches app-based bike sharing service

In an effort to usher in sustainable and pollution-free commuting in the campus, Infopark has launched MYBYK app-based bike-sharing service on Friday.

John M. Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks, and Loknath Behera, MD, Kochi Metro, jointly inaugurated the service. Bikes will be available for hire at nine different locations across Infopark. Users can simply install the MYBYK app and start using it for a nominal fee.

The project is an extension of the MYBYK service earlier launched across the city in association with CSML and Kochi Metro. “We will introduce electric cycles very soon and Infopark will be made the hub of e-cycles,” said Mr. Behera.