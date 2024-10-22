Infopark Kochi likely to sign land pooling pact with GCDA for Phase-III expansion

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Infopark Kochi are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) shortly on making available around 300 acres under the land pooling scheme for the phase-III expansion of Infopark.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after a Government Order dated October 18 entrusted the GCDA with undertaking land pooling for the expansion project based on a request to that effect by the Infopark Kochi Chief Executive Officer. The order designates the GCDA as the appropriate authority for the proposed land pooling under Section 56 of the Kerala Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act into which land pooling rules were incorporated through an extraordinary government gazette dated March 16, 2024.

“We are in the process of charting out the course to be taken in connection with the proposed land pooling for the expansion of Infopark. A proper legal framework will be drawn up in consultation with the departments concerned. Land contiguous to the eastern side of the existing Infopark campus spread over Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunadu, and Thrikkakara would be considered for land pooling. Out of the 300 acres, 100 acres would be made available to Infopark Kochi, while the remaining 200 acres would be enhanced in value through infrastructure, and a portion of it would be returned to landowners, which is at the heart of the concept of land pooling,” said GCDA sources. The Infopark CEO was not available for comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kerala Land Pooling Rules, 30% of the land would be used for commercial, industrial, and housing purposes, and the remaining land would returned to landowners. The municipal corporation, municipal council, town panchayat, or village panchayat may, through a resolution, decide to prepare a land pooling scheme in respect of any part of the area within its jurisdiction.

Once not less than 75% of landowners of the proposed land pooling scheme area give their consent, the appropriate authority may issue the final notification for the drafting of the scheme. However, it is mandatory that the landowners who decline to give their consent should also be included in the scheme. Even if the consent is not forthcoming, the appropriate authority may, with the approval of the government, take an appropriate decision with regard to the scheme.

Landowners with plots not less than five hectares in municipal corporations, seven hectares in municipalities, and 10 hectares in panchayats can apply to the appropriate authority for inclusion of their plots in a land pooling scheme in their areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.