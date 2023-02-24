ADVERTISEMENT

Infopark Kochi, Geojit inks pact

February 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between InfoPark Kochi and Geojit for setting up a 1.25-lakh-sq.ft facility in Phase-II of InfoPark.

Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil and Geojit managing director C.J. George signed the agreement. Geojit’s facility will come up on 1.25 acres in three phases.

In the first phase, Geojit’s data centre, customer care, and related facilities will be built on 55,000 sq.ft. Once the construction is completed, Geojit Technologies’ development centre will shift operations there.

The project involves tele-trading centres, customer experience development centres, software labs, and extensive parking facilities.

Mr. Kurunthil said the tie-up with Geojit opened up a lot of opportunities for InfoPark. It will attract firms that see Kerala as the hub of fintech. It will also generate more jobs and attract more investments.

Mr. George observed that Infopark played a critical role in the all-round development of the State. Quality professionals, stable infrastructure, safe campus, and single-window clearance system attracted Geojit to Infopark, he said.

