Info panel directs corporation to upload building documents

The State Information Commission has directed the Secretary, Kochi Corporation, to issue necessary instructions to upload building plans and permits approved by the corporation to its computer system. This is to avoid complaints of missing files.

The directive was issued on an appeal filed by A.A. Ismail of Kathrikadavu against the Corporation Appellate Authority order dismissing his plea seeking copies of the building plan and permit of an apartment under the RTI Act. He was denied information on the ground that the files were found missing from the office.

Chief Information Commissioner Vinson M. Paul also ordered the Corporation Secretary to ensure that the uploading of building plans and permits was implemented with effect from January 1, 2019. The Secretary was also asked to report compliance with the order within 60 days.

Coming down heavily on the corporation, the commission said it received no convincing explanation as to how the building plan of the apartment approved by the corporation went missing. The commission concluded that the information sought by the appellant was not given to him as part of a deliberate design.

It is reported that permit holders make suitable modifications with the connivance of the authorities after obtaining approval for building plans. Thereafter, the approved plan would be removed from the files or destroyed to shield illegal constructions. Therefore, the denial of information on the grounds that the file was untraceable was unacceptable, according to the RTI Act.

The commission, therefore, said if that be the case, the Corporation Secretary should prefer a complaint before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seeking a detailed inquiry to unearth the role of officials in the entire transaction. The commission also advised the appellant to lodge a complaint with the VACB.

The panel directed the Secretary to constitute a team to trace the missing files or take action to reconstruct them by collecting copies of the plan/permit from the permit holder to provide information to the appellant. If the Secretary failed to provide information, the commission would be constrained to award suitable compensation to the appellant. The Secretary was also directed to explain why suitable compensation should not be awarded to the appellant.