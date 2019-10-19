Kochi

Info Commissioner warns absentee officials

more-in

Officials absent at Commissioner’s hearing to be summoned

Steps will be initiated against public information officers of various departments who fail to present themselves before Information Commissioners without adducing a reason, Information Commissioner K.V. Sudhakaran said here on Friday.

The officials concerned of the Kochi Corporation, Ernakulam village office, and the Thripunithura Municipality who were absent at the Commissioner’s hearing on Friday will be summoned to the office of the State Information Commissioner.

An explanation will also be sought from them.

Denial of details

It has come to the notice of the Information Commissioner that some officials deliberately deny information, while others cite unavailability of documents as an excuse.

HC ruling

Unscrupulous officials also mislead people. Officials are duty-bound to provide information as was ruled recently by the Kerala High Court, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 2:43:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/info-commissioner-warns-absentee-officials/article29740092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY