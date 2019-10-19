Info Commissioner warns absentee officials

Steps will be initiated against public information officers of various departments who fail to present themselves before Information Commissioners without adducing a reason, Information Commissioner K.V. Sudhakaran said here on Friday.

The officials concerned of the Kochi Corporation, Ernakulam village office, and the Thripunithura Municipality who were absent at the Commissioner’s hearing on Friday will be summoned to the office of the State Information Commissioner.

An explanation will also be sought from them.

Denial of details

It has come to the notice of the Information Commissioner that some officials deliberately deny information, while others cite unavailability of documents as an excuse.

HC ruling

Unscrupulous officials also mislead people. Officials are duty-bound to provide information as was ruled recently by the Kerala High Court, Mr. Sudhakaran said.