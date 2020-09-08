Infections cross 300-mark

KOCHI

08 September 2020 23:42 IST

304 contract SARS-CoV-2 through local transmission

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 300-mark in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

The district reported 318 positive cases on the day. Of this, 304 got infected through local contact. Twenty of them were migrant workers in Kaloor. Twelve health workers also figured among those tested positive.

Some of the regions that reported a higher number of cases in the district included Alangad, Udayamperur, Edathala, Kalamassery, Kunnukara, Kottuvally, Choornikkara, Nedumbassery, Pallippuram, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi, Maradu, Varapetty, and Vengola.

The number of persons undergoing treatment after being tested positive in the district is 2,555 at present.

More cops test positive

The functioning of the North Police in the city has taken a severe hit after four police personnel were tested positive for Covid-19 over less than a week sending 19 of their colleagues into quarantine inflicting a heavy drain on the workforce.

Among those who tested positive were a sub inspector, two assistant sub inspectors and a civil police officer. This has brought down the available persons on duty after the routine weekly offs and leaves to mere 16 in a station with a staff strength of 52. Four cops – two from Central station and one each from Palarivattom and Kadavanthra stations – have been allocated as reinforcements.