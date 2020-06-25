Infant’s condition stabilising

The infant who suffered serious brain damage after allegedly being slapped by her father last week has shown definite signs of improvement over the past couple of days, hinting at her stabilising condition.
She is breathing normally and more active now following which she has been moved out of oxygen support. The infant has completed 60 days of treatment at the Kolancherry Medical College. She was 54-days-old at the time of the incident.
“Though she had a history of seizure, there is no sign of it now. She is moving her hands and feet and eyes while her digestive process is also normal. The neuro reaction is also along expected lines,” said hospital sources.
The infant, however, remains in the neuro-intensive care unit.
She had undergone hours-long surgical procedure called subdural evacuation to remove a blood clot from her brain on Monday.
She suffered brain injury after her father allegedly slapped her on Thursday night. The Angamaly police had registered a case against the father, Shaiju Thomas, 40, of Kannur, under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
