Infant to be cremated on Saturday as relatives refuse to claim body

December 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of a one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy, who had a tragic death allegedly at the hands of his mother and her friend at Elamakkara, is likely to be cremated on Saturday with none of his relatives willing to claim the body ten days after his death.

The body of the infant remains at the morgue of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, ever since he was declared brought dead at the Ernakulam General Hospital on December 5. Shanif, 25, of Kannur and Aswathy, 25, of Eramalloor, accused of murdering the baby in a lodge at Elamakkara, had since been arrested by the Elamakkara police.

The police have already approached the relatives of the woman in Alappuzha and her husband in Kannur for accepting the body. “But neither her relatives nor the husband, who denied to be the baby’s father, were willing to receive the body. We are now planning to cremate the body at the Pulleppady crematorium with the support of the Kochi Corporation on Saturday,” said Elamakkara police sources.

Meanwhile, the Elamakkara police, who received the custody of Shanif for two days, have taken him to various places, including the lodge where the alleged murder had taken place. His custody will be returned on Friday following which the police will seek the custody of Aswathy for two days.

The Elamakkara police have registered a case according to which the mother’s friend had deliberately injured the baby leading to his death on December 5. The accused had brought the infant to the Ernakulam General Hospital feigning that the child had choked while being fed milk.

The hospital authorities, however, turned suspicious on seeing the injury marks on the body of the child and informed the police. Though they had slipped away from the hospital by then, they were made to return tactfully and taken into custody.

The post-mortem report of the body of the infant had confirmed the death to be a murder. He had a broken skull and bite marks on his body.

