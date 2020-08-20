Infant found dead in well

KOCHI

20 August 2020 00:09 IST

A two-year-old boy was found dead in a well at his house at Pulinchod in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified Able. The boy had been missing since 12.30 p.m. and in the ensuing frenetic search, he was found dead in the well hardly an hour later. Prima facie, no foul play has been suspected in the incident and the Muvattupuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death. Though the well had a protective wall, the police suspect that the boy may have climbed on to it by stepping on an adjacent boundary wall and slipped inside.

The inquest wad completed and the body would be handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday.

Man dies in accident

A man died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Angamaly late on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Martin Paulose, 46, of Karukutty. The body is kept at the Angamaly taluk hospital.