February 11, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident at Elamkulam here.

The police took Thomas, 24, of Kottayam into custody. The car driven by him crashed into as many as six bikes parked along the road near the Elamkulam metro station. In fact, one of the motorcycles flew off and landed on the glass door of a nearby hotel leaving a man inside the hotel injured by the shattered glass.