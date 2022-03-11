Industry welcomes focus on revival of enterprises in State

‘Thrust to knowledge-based economy, skilling laudable’

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said here on Friday that the announcement of 2022-23 as the year of enterprises had placed the focus on revival of enterprises in the State. President of the Indian Chamber, Vikas Agarwal, said mini industrial units with modern technical facilities adjacent to engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs would help smooth transition from study to work.

He said the budget proposals for studies in genomics through the Kerala Genome Data Centre (KGDC), nutraceuticals and graphene were steps ahead for Kerala, considering its strong position.

Deepak L. Aswani, chairman of FICCI Kerala State Council, said the federation appreciated the “special focus on sectors such as knowledge-based economy, skilling, IT, start-ups, innovation and food processing”.

He also lauded the increased outlay for start-ups and incubation centres, proposals to set up 10 to 15 District Skill Parks and an Innovation Park in Thiruvanthapuram, setting up of IT corridors, new IT parks in Kannur and Kollam and setting up of 10 food processing parks. Promotion of industrial parks under the private sector was also a welcome step, the statement from the federation said.

The thrust on the infrastructure development of minor ports in Kerala will be helpful for Exim and business community. Renewed focus on the development of the tourism sector was also appreciable, he said.