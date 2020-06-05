Kochi

Industry happy with govt.’s response to demands

Call for State-level call centre to clear investors’ doubts

Industries under the aegis of the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) have expressed happiness on the State government’s response to their demands, including suspension of all revenue recovery proceedings for a year, providing targets to local self-government bodies to bring in new enterprises, and an end to local bodies encouraging migrant workers to return home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSSIA State president M. Khalid said Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen interacted with a delegation of MSME representatives on Thursday.

The demands also included bringing back migrant workers, simplification of procedures for issuing new permits and licences as well as change of occupancy of buildings meant to be used for industrial purposes.

The delegation demanded that a State-level call centre be opened to clear investors’ doubts. It is a fact that officials at the lower level are unaware of changes in policy, and that a toll-free call centre will be of immense help to new investors, the association said.

Besides, the delegation called for the establishment of mini industrial estates under the aegis of local bodies. Moreover, the efforts of the local bodies should be recognised through awards, it said.

The delegation also said the government should ensure speedy payment of dues to industrial units offering products and services.

The industry leaders were of the view that there was an apparent effort by local bodies to send back migrant workers, and that efforts should be made to ensure that Keralites working in other States too returned home.

