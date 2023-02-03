Industry finds some bright spots in Kerala Budget

February 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The small-scale industries have received much-needed attention in the ₹1,259.66-crore budgetary outlay for industries. Village and small-scale industries will get ₹483.40 crore. This will also act as a support mechanism to rejuvenate MSMEs, rendered defunct by the COVID-19 crisis, said V.K.C. Razak, director of KSIDC and managing director of VKC Group.

“The proposal for the construction of multi-storey industrial estates and the implementation of capacity building programmes through District Industries Centres and institutions is a welcome move. The announcement of launching an annual international trade fair will open up a great platform for local businesses in the State,” he added.

The Kerala government has come up with a progressive and inclusive Budget, which will help propel the State forward in terms of development and growth, said Joy P.V., senior vice president and head of planning, Federal Bank. “There are a slew of initiatives for infrastructure, higher education, research and development, inclusivity and social welfare. The Made In Kerala project will augment industrial growth in the State and create more employment opportunities,” he said.

Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare said he was happy to see the focus on NoRKs in the Budget, especially those who have returned to Kerala. Schemes to skill them and support them in their jobs have been promised in the Budget. It also focusses on the health-care sector in an effort to address gaps and build capacity.

“The Budget allocation of ₹2,828.33 crore will help focus on preventive and curative services. It is heartening to see the increased allocation to the Karunya insurance scheme as well as the decision to start cancer centres in all the district hospitals, which will help the marginalised. The move to position the State as a medical tourism destination with suitable allocation of funds is welcome. The allocation for R&D, and science and technology will strengthen a knowledge-based economy,” he added.

The Merchants’ Association Kerala expressed its disappointment with the Budget. P.J. Augustine, president, and T.K. Moosa, general secretary, said the Budget had forgotten the 50 lakh-odd traders in the State. “The hike in diesel price as proposed in the Budget would result in overall price rise and the merchants would protest against it,” they said.