Industry-academia collaborations received a thrust, says outgoing Cusat Vice Chancellor

April 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Industry-academia collaborations and partnerships with international higher educational institutions received a boost as the focus was on helping students, researchers, and faculty members reap the benefits of innovation and technology, according to K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), whose tenure ended on Monday.

He assumed the office of Vice Chancellor on April 25, 2019 and led the university through its various developmental phases even as the pandemic took a toll for nearly two years from March 2020.

“Besides offering the regular programmes, I wanted to join hands with the industry in launching joint academic and research programmes. We had partnered with leading IT companies, including TCS and Wipro, in designing programmes related to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” he said.

Mr. Madhusoodanan, who had served as Registrar of the varsity before taking up the post of Vice Chancellor, said the partnership with Synthite Industries for setting up a global centre of excellence for education, research, technology, and enterprise in metabolic engineering, synthetic biology, and biomanufacturing was another major industry-academia project. “Students have the edge as such partnerships offer them chances to undertake internship and projects extended by the companies,” he said.

He also recalled the nearly 30 agreements signed with international academic and research institutions over the last four years. “We had introduced credit transfer for students who had enrolled for various programmes with the institutions abroad for a duration ranging from six months to one year,” he said.

Among the unfulfilled plans during his term, Mr. Madhusoodanan said technical hurdles and differences with the contractor had delayed the completion of the international research complex on the main campus supported by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. “Despite concerted efforts, the regularisation of faculty members at the School of Engineering was pending as the government cited financial hurdles in accepting our proposal,” he said.