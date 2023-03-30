ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister to open seminar on employment in Kochi

March 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

In a country with the biggest population in 18-35 age group, unemployment is hardly being discussed, says Kerala PSC Employees Union

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Employment – Central Government and Kerala Model’ to be organised at EMS Memorial Town Hall here in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala PSC Employees Union on Saturday at 3.30 p.m.

In a release issued here, the union said the new trade and industrial policy adopted by the Left Democratic Front government proposes to create maximum possible job opportunities. The Union government, on the other hand, which promised to generate two crore jobs every year, has created just 15 lakh jobs. Around 12 lakh vacancies in the Central government remain vacant, while jobs in public sector units, banks, railways, and insurance companies are being drastically cut down.

In a country with the biggest population in the 18-35 age group, unemployment is hardly being discussed, the union said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US