Industries Minister to open seminar on employment in Kochi

In a country with the biggest population in 18-35 age group, unemployment is hardly being discussed, says Kerala PSC Employees Union

March 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Employment – Central Government and Kerala Model’ to be organised at EMS Memorial Town Hall here in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala PSC Employees Union on Saturday at 3.30 p.m.

In a release issued here, the union said the new trade and industrial policy adopted by the Left Democratic Front government proposes to create maximum possible job opportunities. The Union government, on the other hand, which promised to generate two crore jobs every year, has created just 15 lakh jobs. Around 12 lakh vacancies in the Central government remain vacant, while jobs in public sector units, banks, railways, and insurance companies are being drastically cut down.

In a country with the biggest population in the 18-35 age group, unemployment is hardly being discussed, the union said.

