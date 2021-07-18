Industries Minister offers support to Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala

Kochi

18 July 2021 00:56 IST

Formation of Japan Cluster in Kochi on the anvil

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the government is committed to promoting businesses that give thrust to environmental, social and governance aspects on which a fourth of global businesses is focused.

During a visit to the Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) at Kalamassery near here, Mr. Rajeeve offered government support to INJACK in its ventures such as Japan Mela, the formation of a Japan Business Cluster in Kochi and various business meets. The business cluster will focus on areas like shipping and tourism. He said the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) would be asked to associate with INJACK for the formation of Japan Cluster in Kochi to aid businesses. The Minister held talks with Madhu S. Nair, president of INJACK and chairman and managing director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, along with other representatives of INJACK. Mr. Nair told the minister about the expertise the State can offer in areas like IT, Fisheries, Medical Technology, Electronics, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence. They urged the State to consider appointing a nodal officer of Japanese origin in Japan to build business relationship between Kerala and Japan. The official will have to represent Kerala to bridge the gap and facilitate businesses to thrive. Mr. Rajeeve asked INJACK to submit a proposal so that the government can consider it.

