Industries Minister inaugurates Kerala’s first Tinkerspace

December 18, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Sunday inaugurated the first Tinkerspace in the State, launched by TinkerHub, a Kochi-based non-profit organisation of technology enthusiasts.

Tinkerspace is a dedicated space where the public can come together to learn new tech skills, collaborate on projects, and explore the world of future technology making. The space, which can accommodate around 200 people, will offer a variety of workshops, hackathons, and meet-ups for members of all skill levels, according to a communication from the TinkerHub Foundation.

Inaugurating Tinkerspace, the Minister stressed the need for collaborative spaces outside campuses and the possibilities of entrepreneurship it could generate. Digital University of Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath presided. It was attended among others by Ganesh Gopal, Co-Founder, Centre for Development Initiatives (CDI), and Moosa Mehar, CEO, TinkerHub.

Founded in 2014 as a small peer learning group at the Cochin University of Science and Technology, TinkerHub has now over 14,000 registered members and 75 college campuses throughout the State, according to the communication.