Industries Minister gives away Dreamvestor prizes

August 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve distributed the top 19 prizes for the most innovative ideas selected under the ‘Dreamvestor’ programme. The final winners were picked from a total of more than 800 contestants after a four-phased selection drive.

The Minister said Dreamvestor will be a game changer for the State, which is witnessing a boom in new enterprises. While there are innovations and start-ups taking their first steps, there are also established players heading to the State, he said.

He said the State government will bring out a policy that encourages start-ups from facilities such as Maker Village to develop their roots within Kerala instead of venturing outside for production.

Kozhikode-based Queens Insta bagged the first prize for its instant omelettes that can be prepared in a minute. P. Arjun of Queens Insta received the prize from the Minister.

STEMbyU emerged as the second winner. The group is involved in building robots and introducing students to robots. K.G. Harish received the prize.

Tutar, involved in e-learning, won the third prize. Chief technical officer Shyam Pradeep received the prize from the Minister.

The first prize winner will get a purse of ₹5 lakh, second placed winner ₹3 lakh and the third prize winner ₹2 lakh.

The Dreamvestor programme was organised as part of ‘One Lakh MSMEs’ campaign launched during the last financial year.

Suman Billa, principal secretary, industries, who welcomed the gathering said that Kerala was trying to become a State of job providers rather than job-seekers.

