ADVERTISEMENT

Industries in Kerala welcome govt. decision to provide temporary building number

November 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Small Industries Association has welcomed the State government’s decision to provide temporary building numbers to enterprises registered with K-SWIFT, the single window interface for fast and transparent clearance.

A. Nizaruddin, president of the association, said the industries welcomed the move that had now been notified by the government. He added that it would help industries in a big way, and that the decision was a milestone.

K-SWIFT came into being after amending legal provisions to make the functioning of micro, small and medium enterprises smoother in the State. K-SWIFT-registered entities can begin operations without any other clearances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing temporary numbers is also an important step as the units requiring bank loans can use the number for the purpose. Building number is a must for getting a bank loan, said Mr. Nizaruddin.

While making the functioning of small units smoother, it will also help attract new enterprises to the State, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US