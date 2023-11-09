HamberMenu
Industries in Kerala welcome govt. decision to provide temporary building number

November 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Small Industries Association has welcomed the State government’s decision to provide temporary building numbers to enterprises registered with K-SWIFT, the single window interface for fast and transparent clearance.

A. Nizaruddin, president of the association, said the industries welcomed the move that had now been notified by the government. He added that it would help industries in a big way, and that the decision was a milestone.

K-SWIFT came into being after amending legal provisions to make the functioning of micro, small and medium enterprises smoother in the State. K-SWIFT-registered entities can begin operations without any other clearances.

Providing temporary numbers is also an important step as the units requiring bank loans can use the number for the purpose. Building number is a must for getting a bank loan, said Mr. Nizaruddin.

While making the functioning of small units smoother, it will also help attract new enterprises to the State, he added.

