Industries Dept targets 14,610 new enterprises in district

Those possessing minimum of 10 acres can apply for setting up industrial estates

There has been good response from all the districts to the government proposal to allow private industrial estates to open. However, the prohibitive cost of land has been an impediment in Ernakulam district, sources in Kerala State Small Industries Association said.

They said that land suitable for establishing industrial estates with 10-metre approach road could cost up to ₹3 lakh per cent, which would be unviable for many investors even as industrial units are going through a major crisis with sharp drop in profits in the face of rising raw materials cost. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic had crippled or forced the closure of several units.

The State government had notified the modified Private Industrial Estate Scheme 2022 in the first week of April this year. Under the scheme, entities possessing a minimum of 10 acres and desirous of developing an industrial estate could directly apply to the government for the requirement permits.

The aim of the private industrial estates scheme is to draw more investments and create employment.

The Industries Department is targeting establishing 14,610 new enterprises, creating 49,000 jobs year in Ernakulam district during the campaign for establishing one lakh industrial units in the State during the current financial year. A review of the works being undertaken to achieve the target was held here on Thursday with District Collector Jafar Malik presiding.

District industries manager P. A. Najeeb presented a brief of the preparations being made to achieve the target.

A communication said committees would be formed under the aegis of various local self government bodies to achieve the target. The appointment of 113 internees at the local level has been completed. They will help identify and establish new enterprises. There will be one internee at the panchayat level, two at municipalities, and five each at the corporation level.

Training of the selected internees is under way, the communication said. They will be entrusted with the task of finding those wanting to launch new enterprises and to help them set up the units. Each internee has been given a target of 12 new entrepreneurs every month.