Industries dept. rolls out special schemes for women entrepreneurs

The State Department of Industries and Commerce has come out with special schemes to encourage women entrepreneurs as part of Women’s Day celebrations 2024. As part of the offers, women entrepreneurs in the production sector floating micro, small and medium enterprises will get up to ₹40 lakh or 25% of the capital investment in the venture as subsidy.

Women entrepreneurs floating nano units in the production or services sector using margin money grants will get up to 40% subsidy for projects worth up to ₹10 lakh. Those floating enterprises, with investment of up to ₹50 lakh in the production sector and up to ₹20 lakh in the services sector, using Prime Minister’s scheme for employment generation, will get 15 to 35% subsidy.

A communication from the Public Relations department said that of the 14,128 new enterprises launched in Ernakulam district during the Year of Enterprises 2022-23, 4,891 enterprises are run by women. The new enterprises launched in the district during 2022-23 generated employment for 12,553 women. The 4,891 women-run enterprises brought in a total investment of ₹223 crore, said the communication.

The year 2023-24 has seen a total of 3,327 new enterprises being launched under the leadership of women in Ernakulam district. These enterprises involve a total investment of ₹188 crore. The total number of new enterprises in 2023-24 stood at 10,266 and they have generated employment for 9,044 women. The government is also considering other incentives for women entrepreneurs. The State is fully geared up to support women enterprises to overcome any difficulty, said P. A. Najeeb, manager, Ernakulam District Industries Centre.

