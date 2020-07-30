Industries Department backs corpn on meat shop issue

KOCHI

The Industries Department agrees with the Kochi Corporation that a meat shop functioning near Thykoodam neither had the requisite licence for retail trade nor a clearance from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The closure of the meat shop last week had sparked a controversy after the owner alleged that the corporation had ordered the closure of the shop despite a self-certification he had procured online.

K. Ellangovan, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, had sought a report on the matter from the general manager of the Ernakulam District Industries Centre. The report notes that the owner of the shop had not submitted a self-certification application to the KSPCB. Instead, the owner had obtained only an acknowledgement certificate from the K-SWIFT online portal after the corporation had rejected a licence application he submitted.

The certification he obtained was also not sufficient for retail trade.