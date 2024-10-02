Industries association seeks notified area status for Edathala complex

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) has appealed to the State government to give notified area status to the complex of industrial units at Edathala, near Aluva, located on 11 acres and housing a dozen units.

Along with the 40 industrial estates and plots under the Industries department and other agencies, 119 industrial areas under government organisations such as SIDCO and 30 private industrial estates, the Edathala complex too could utilise the full facilities offered to a notified industrial area, said A. Nizaruddin, who was re-elected KSSIA president.

He added that the government had worked hard to amend regulations to increase industrial spaces in the State, where land availability was limited. Hence, giving notified area status to the Edathala complex will facilitate the units now working there to extend their working hours and employ more people. The revenue for the State via goods and services tax will go up automatically based on increased production, he added.

He said the State government offered financial support to new private industrial estates. However, the Edathala units have not demanded any support and are ready to invest more in their businesses, and the government has no financial obligations in this regard.

Building Code

The association also requested the government to help industries by amending the Building Code. Most industrial units in estates or notified plots face space limitations for expansion, but easing regulations on setback and mandatory open areas can help units utilise more space in their own limited holdings, Mr. Nizaruddin said.

The KSSIA, he said, was keen to see that Kerala maintained its top position in the list of States for ease of doing business in the coming years, and that the government had been supportive of the association’s demands.

