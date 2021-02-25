Kochi

Industrial sector booming in Kerala: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the industrial sector in Kerala is booming as evidenced by the excellent performance of public sector undertakings.

He was inaugurating Keltron’s KPP Nambiar Memorial Electronics Research and Development Centre and other projects through video conferencing on Tuesday.

Public sector enterprises were on the verge of collapse when this government came to power. But the government took steps to protect the sector and put it on the path of growth, he said. The government’s policy was to ensure the growth of as many companies as possible without shutting down any of them and to protect jobs.

He said Keltron was a model for public sector undertakings in the field of electronics across the country and the government had taken a number of steps to restore the lost glory of the institution.

Mr. Vijayan said that in the first phase, a supercapacitor manufacturing centres was being set up at a cost of ₹18 crore. Supercapacitors are in high demand in the electronics manufacturing sector. India was currently importing supercapacitors for industrial use, he said.

