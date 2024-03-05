GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Industrial safety awards given away 

March 05, 2024 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
General Education Minister V. Sivankutty speaks at the industrial safety award function in Kochi on Monday.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Kochi Refinery have won the industrial safety awards instituted by the Department of Factories and Boilers for industrial units under the category of industries engaged in handling chemicals, petroleum and plastics with employees numbering more than 500.

The awards were given away by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty in Ernakulam on Monday. T. J. Vinod, MLA, presided over the programme, said a press release from the department.

Cochin Shipyard Limited was chosen for safety awards under the engineering, automobile, repairing and servicing industries category.

St. Gregorios Cashew Industries, Kollam, bagged the safety award for the food products category.

Saint-Gobain Pvt. Ltd., Palakkad, has also won the safety award.

Award for workers

The Best Safety Worker award went to Rajagopal of HLL LifeCare Limited and FACT Udyogamandal’s Venugopal.

Mohammed Azad from FACT Udyogamandal bagged the best safety guest worker award.

Petronet LNG, Puthuvype, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, AVT Natural Products, Fortune Elastomers and Plant Lipids Private Limited have won safety awards under various categories while best safety worker awards were won by Suresh Kumar of HOCL, and Deepak of AVT Natural Products Limited. The best safety guest worker award was bagged by AVT Natural Products’ Subratha Haldar.

Indane Bottling Plant of IOC, Udayamperoor, SUD CHEMIE India Private Limited, Binanipuram, Synthite Industries Private Limited, and HLL Life Care Akkulam factory were among the other winners of the safety awards.

