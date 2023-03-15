ADVERTISEMENT

Move for industrial parks on educational campuses comes under fire

March 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The move to establish industrial parks on the campuses of higher education institutions is a move to reduce educational campuses to centres where wage earners work, the All India Save Education Committee has said.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve who made the announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday should withdraw his statement, the committee said here on Wednesday.

The Minister said educational campuses were located in large landholdings. Modern day educational setups did not require such large campuses. This was the key reason why the Minister wanted to open industrial spaces on campuses. The Minister’s eyes were fixed on the available land that could be freely handed over to businesses, alleged the committee in a statement.

Educational institutions provided for all-round development of students in which arts, sports, exchange of ideas, study of nature were parts of the sum total of education. However, the new education policy did not provide space for arts and sports. Those introducing such policies were afraid of students interacting with each other on their campuses and their interventions.

The Save Education Committee said the Industries Minister’s vision was in consonance with the Education Policy 2020 in as much as he felt that by establishing industrial parks on educational campuses, students would be able to access research facilities and, at the same time, join internship programmes.

The Education Policy 2020 insisted on providing job-based education from Class VI and job training from Class VIII. This would be followed by industrial parks on educational campuses, which would contribute to eliminating the educational institutions. The state government should not support such an education policy, the committee said.

CONNECT WITH US