Industrial park under consideration on unused KEL land at Mamala

The Industries department is considering the possibility of setting up an industrial park on unused land belonging to Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company at Mamala near Thripunithura.

The park could come up either in collaboration with agencies such as Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation or in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday. He was inaugurating the KEL corporate office at Mamala, where the public sector undertaking has transformers and structural engineering divisions.

KEL has about 13 acres in Mamala and the entire parcel of land is not being utilised by the company at present. Exploring ways to utilise the unused land is part of efforts by the government to strengthen the company as part of an overall drive to increase PSU profitability. The proposed park could be a facility for industrial units related to electrical engineering and allied industries, said the Minister.

The Mamala unit was commissioned in 1967 and the corporate office was within the unit. However, it was shifted to Panampilly Nagar in the city in 1983. The 4,000-sq.-ft. new corporate office will save the PSU money in rental. KEL was constituted in 1964 in Kundara, Kollam. A unit was commissioned at Olavakkod in 1977 and another unit was started in Malappuram district in 1995.

Mr. Rajeeve said the Industries department would explore the possibility of redeployment of people in view of the shifting of the corporate office and for optimum utilisation of manpower. He said further studies would be made and there would be no slashing of work force.

The Minister reiterated the Left Democratic Front government policy that PSUs should be able to help generate wealth and help the society as a whole and not depend entirely on support from the government. He called on the KEL management and workers to improve efficiency, diversify, and make profit. While hundreds of MSMEs were able to flourish without government support, KEL should be able to walk the path of competition and competitiveness, he added.

The Minister congratulated Thiruvaniyur panchayat, which is the first among panchayats to achieve the target set for it under the Year of Enterprises campaign in which one lakh MSMEs are to be launched within the financial year. Over the last seven months, Mr. Rajeeve said, 80,000 new units had been registered in the State.

P.V. Sreenijin, Kunnathunad MLA, said Thiruvaniyur panchayat had done a good job of the task set for it by the Industries department. KEL Managing Director Shaji Varghese presented a brief report on the shifting of the corporate office to Mamala. KEL Chairman P.K. Rajan said the PSU faced shortage of manpower and expressed hope that the Industries department would address the issue.