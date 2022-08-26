Indonesian govt. working on package for foreign filmmakers

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 26, 2022 20:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesian Consul General Agus P. Saptono. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indonesian government is working on a package for foreign filmmakers, according to Agus P. Saptono, Indonesian Consul General.

The package would be announced soon as Indonesia was looking forward to investments in IT, healthcare, pharmaceutical, machinery and automotive sectors, he said while attending an interactive session on trade and investment opportunities in Indonesia hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) Kerala State Development Council here on Thursday.

Mr. Agus said spices, coir, marine products, cashew, and coffee from Kerala had great demand in Indonesia. IT companies and food processing industry could also look at Indonesia as a potential investment destination, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Consulate of Indonesia is already at work to facilitate greater access to Indian products in Indonesia. The two countries had signed a comprehensive economic cooperation treaty in 2018 with the target of raising the total volume of trade between the two countries to $50 billion by 2025, according to a release issued here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app