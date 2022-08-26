Indonesian govt. working on package for foreign filmmakers

The Indonesian government is working on a package for foreign filmmakers, according to Agus P. Saptono, Indonesian Consul General.

The package would be announced soon as Indonesia was looking forward to investments in IT, healthcare, pharmaceutical, machinery and automotive sectors, he said while attending an interactive session on trade and investment opportunities in Indonesia hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) Kerala State Development Council here on Thursday.

Mr. Agus said spices, coir, marine products, cashew, and coffee from Kerala had great demand in Indonesia. IT companies and food processing industry could also look at Indonesia as a potential investment destination, he added.

The Consulate of Indonesia is already at work to facilitate greater access to Indian products in Indonesia. The two countries had signed a comprehensive economic cooperation treaty in 2018 with the target of raising the total volume of trade between the two countries to $50 billion by 2025, according to a release issued here.