Indiscriminate sewage pollution in Kochi Kayal

Violation detected near Goshree bridge, oil tank jetty, Willingdon Island, Thoppumpady

The Goshree bridge stretch of the ecologically vulnerable Vembanad Lake is among the spots where faecal contamination has exceeded the permissible limits, indicating discharge of untreated sewage into the waterbody. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Faecal contamination levels on the Vembanad Lake stretch near Goshree bridge, oil tank jetty near Marine Drive, Willingdon Island, and Thoppumpady have exceeded permissible limits, indicating continued illegal discharge of untreated sewage into the Kochi Kayal.

The tests were conducted by the State Pollution Control Board after analysing samples taken from March to May 2022 as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme. As per the Central Pollution Control Board norms, the maximum permissible limit of faecal coliform is 2500 MPN/100 ml.

At the monitoring station near the Goshree bridge, the level was 4,900 MPN/100 ml in March, while it remained above the maximum permissible limit in April and May (3,100 MPN/100 ml and 2,700 MPN/100 ml respectively). The faecal coliform level was 4,300 MPN/100 ml at the monitoring station near Cochin Port Trust in April. The corresponding level was 3,800 MPN/100 ml in Thoppumpady, while the samples collected from Willingdon Island showed a level of 3,400 MPN/100 ml in April.

The faecal contamination level at the oil tanker jetty near Marine Drive was examined from 2019 to 2021 as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme. The test results showed indiscriminate sewage pollution as the faecal coliform count was 1,40,000 MPN/100 ml in 2019; 24,000 MPN/100 ml in 2020; and 32,000 MPN/100 ml in 2021.

A study by the board had found illegal wastewater discharge from apartments and commercial establishments into the Kochi Kayal. Notices were issued to 10 establishments for not having sewage treatment plant as per norms. The agency had issued letters to 39 units to apply for consent to operate the treatment facility. A survey is on to ascertain the sewage treatment facilities in the industrial units along the Ernakulam stretch of the Vembanad lake.