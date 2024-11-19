Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

An Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Male had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Tuesday (November 19) after the flight reported a technical issue.

The flight 6E 1127, which was diverted to Kochi, landed safely at 14:21 hrs after a full emergency was declared around 14:05 hrs. The emergency was promptly withdrawn at 14:28 hrs following the safe conclusion of the operations, according to a communication.

The flight had 140 people on board, including 136 passengers and four crew members. Among the passengers, there were 91 Indian citizens and 49 foreign nationals. All passengers were subsequently accommodated on an alternate flight to ensure minimal disruption to their travel plans, it said.

