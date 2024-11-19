 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

Published - November 19, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Male had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Tuesday (November 19) after the flight reported a technical issue.

The flight 6E 1127, which was diverted to Kochi, landed safely at 14:21 hrs after a full emergency was declared around 14:05 hrs. The emergency was promptly withdrawn at 14:28 hrs following the safe conclusion of the operations, according to a communication.

The flight had 140 people on board, including 136 passengers and four crew members. Among the passengers, there were 91 Indian citizens and 49 foreign nationals. All passengers were subsequently accommodated on an alternate flight to ensure minimal disruption to their travel plans, it said.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.