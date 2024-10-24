ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo enhances connectivity from Kochi

Published - October 24, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo has enhanced connectivity in the upcoming Winter Schedule 2024 of the Cochin international airport. According to the updated schedule, approximately 80 services will fly in and out of Kochi daily to various international and domestic destinations.

A communication from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said that IndiGo operated 41 international weekly departures from Kochi, connecting the airport to destinations like Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Malé, Doha, Dubai, Colombo, and Kuwait. Additionally, IndiGo maintains a record 220 domestic weekly departures, offering extensive connectivity to major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Raipur, Goa, Mumbai, Pune, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Agatti.

The comprehensive network facilitated seamless travel experience and reinforced the airport’s status as a pivotal gateway on India’s aviation landscape, a press release said.

