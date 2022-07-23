Kochi

‘India’s performance in rubber sector impressive’

Rubber growers in Kerala use plastic covering to protect latex from rain during the monsoon season in Kochi, Kerala. Rubber production had been considerably down during the COVID 19 pandemic but production is picking up now. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU
Special Correspondent KOCHI July 23, 2022 19:57 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 11:31 IST

India’s track record over the past 20 years based on key performance indicators pertaining to automobile, tyre, and rubber sectors has been impressive, according to Rajiv Budhraja, Director General, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA). He was speaking at the India Rubber Meet 2022 that concluded in Kochi on Saturday. The meet was organised by the Rubber Board in collaboration with rubber industry partners, including ATMA.

Mr. Budhraja, a tyre industry veteran, said the pandemic had been an unprecedented challenge at the global level. “India’s auto and tyre sectors have played a major role in the recovery and rejuvenation of the domestic economy in general and exports in particular. The positive prospects and the vast future potential of the domestic natural rubber sector need to be harnessed. The rubber sector provides the much needed fuel to propel India’s economic growth. The entire rubber value chain can now envision a growth-oriented future,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

India’s rubber consumption had increased 22% in 2021, and the use of both natural and synthetic rubber has increased. The global demand for rubber too had gone up in 2021, registering a growth of 11%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The growth of the sector was supported by investments and regulatory measures taken by the government and the private sector. “The government introduced incentives and reforms to improve the business climate. The government’s policy of self-sufficiency also played a crucial role in the growth of the sector,” said Mr. Budhraja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...