India’s first fisheries Atal incubation centre to come up at Kufos

July 24, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has secured a grant of ₹10 crore from NITI Aayog to establish India’s first Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) in fisheries at the University. The grant will foster a culture of innovation and technological advancement, said university authorities here on Monday.

NITI Ayog is government of India’s premier policy think tank and the grant given to Kufos is a significant boost to innovation and entrepreneurship, said the university.

The AIC initiative is part of the Atal Innovation Mission, which seeks to encourage a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across various sectors in the country. Kufos, under the guidance of Radhika Rajasree, professor and head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology, will spearhead the “transformative project as its principal investigator”.

T. Pradeepkumar, Vice-Chancellor, Kufos, expressed great happiness at the development and said: “This grant from NITI Aayog is a testament to the significance of our work in the field of fisheries and ocean studies. The AIC will serve as a hub for innovation, encouraging young minds to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the challenges faced by our marine ecosystems and fishing communities.”

The AIC at KUFOS will be dedicated to promoting research, technological advancement, and entrepreneurship in fisheries and allied sectors. By providing a nurturing environment for start-ups and innovative projects in the region, it aims to drive progress in the fisheries industry. The centre is expected to have a big impact on the entire region’s economic development.

The AIC will foster collaborations between academia, industry, and the government, encouraging knowledge transfer and commercialisation of research outcomes. Moreover, it will play a pivotal role in job creation, providing an enabling environment for start-ups and entrepreneurs to flourish.

Kufos is a pioneering institution dedicated to excellence in education, research, and outreach in the field of fisheries and ocean studies. The university addresses critical challenges faced by marine ecosystems and fishing communities through innovative solutions.