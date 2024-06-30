GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s a story of many transitions, says former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao

Published - June 30, 2024 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao and M. Ramachandran, former Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Affairs, at an event organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kochi on June 29.

Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao and M. Ramachandran, former Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Affairs, at an event organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kochi on June 29. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

From a closed economy to an open economy, from agriculture to the hub of digital innovations and services, from glaring gender inequality to gender parity, India’s is a story of many transitions, said former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.

He was delivering a lecture in the latest edition of India Forward, a talk series organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on (June 29) Saturday.

He said India had transformed itself from a highly poverty-ridden country to a country that is sure-footed in its fight against absolute poverty. “Girl children are no longer examples of poverty and malnutrition. They embody great ambitions. Women in today’s India want to be astronauts, civil servants, economists, and journalists,” he added.

Mr. Subbarao pointed to the great success of the midday meal programme where hundreds of children received a meal a day in school. This helped improve enrolment in schools. The dropout rates came down, he said.

He recalled that he was the RBI Governor at a time when the world economy went through great turbulence. In a lighter vein, he said the troubles that started with his tenure as RBI Governor ended when he stepped down.

He also released his latest book Just a Mercenary? Notes from My Life and Career on the occasion.

M. Ramachandran, former Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Affairs, asked Mr. Subbarao what inspired him to choose the book title. “The question,” he said, “is why I was doing it. Was my career meant to earn money like a mercenary, who fought for those who paid him? Or was it out of a sense of duty, or was it a sense of giving back to society, which had given me so much?”

Mr. Ramachandran also recalled how Mr. Subbarao, while in Kerala years ago, thought of how migrant workers in the State sent home money. “Financial inclusion is meaningful when poor families are included in the banking system, where they can access credit and insurance cover,” Mr. Subbarao said.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.