Indian ship in Iran as part of ‘Bridges of Friendship’

KOCHI

23 December 2021 22:43 IST

INS Sudarshini, a sail training ship of the Indian Navy, called at Port Sahid Bahonar at Bandar Abbas in Iran on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

The ship is on the culmination phase of deployment to Gulf region as part of Indian Navy’s efforts towards familiarising friendly foreign navies on various facets of operations and training on board sail training platforms and extending “Bridges of Friendship”. The ship was escorted to the port by IRIS Zereh and was accorded a warm welcome by the Naval band of IRI Navy at the jetty. A delegation of the IRI Navy 1st Naval Region and Naval Attaché Indian embassy received the ship.

The reception was followed by an on-board visit by Gaddam Dharmendra, Ambassador of India to Iran. He, along with his team, were provided a guided tour of the ship. The ship’s staff were hosted at a banquet lunch on invitation by the Ambassador. Personnel from IRI Navy were also invited to the event. A joint cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the visit.

The Commanding Officer, accompanied by the Naval attaché of India, called on the Commander of the IRI Navy 1st District. Historical maritime linkages, mutual co-operation between both the Navies on the subject of training cadets and young officers and various aspects of sail training were discussed during the meeting.

Capt. Hamza, Director of Training (IRI Navy), visited the ship with a team of Officers from IRI Navy. They were provided an in-depth overview of the functioning and features of the ship during harbour training of IRI Navy Cadets.

IRI Navy trainee officers (Sea Riders) designated to undergo sail training visited the ship for a familiarisation tour of the ship. Practical knowledge on subjects of seamanship, sail arrangement, rope work and the technicalities of sail training were shared. Hands-on practical knowledge and experience on sail rigging of both sides was also imparted during this visit.