Indian media operating in a climate of fear, says Sebastian Paul

October 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Media organisations in contemporary India are operating in a climate of fear, media observer and former MP Sebastian Paul has said.

The present state of the media, which is supposed to be essential for a sustainable democracy, remains a relevant question. They are no longer able to adopt an impartial and fearless stance. Corporate giants with stakes in financial and political spheres are now being able to rule over the media world, said Mr. Paul.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Gulf-Indian Media Forum meet on Tuesday organised by media persons who returned from Dubai.

That 70 media organisations relied on by 80% of the people of the country are under the control of (Gautam) Adani and (Mukesh) Ambani reflected the serious crisis faced by the Indian media world.

Journalists across the globe are left staring at a complex situation owing to the rise of several medial moguls like Murdoch. Earlier, media personnel in West Asia used to suffer a lack of right to expression. However, the present day Indian journalists are facing an even worse crisis.

Mr. Paul said that it was a matter of pride that Malayalam media continued to operate as a reliable source of information and relief for expatriates in West Asia.

Senior journalist and first secretary of the Dubai-Indian Media Forum Ahammed Shereef presided. A number of senior journalists attended.