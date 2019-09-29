‘Indian infrastructure vulnerable to cyber threats’

India has a lot of infrastructure that is potentially vulnerable to cyber threats, said said Ilia Rozhnov, brand protection head of IB-Group Global, a cybersecurity solution firm.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of COCON here on Saturday, Mr. Rozhnov said it was high time the focus of cybersecurity was shifted from protection to detection.

On countries most vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, he said a number of cyber attacks had been noted in Bangladesh and Malaysia. Some countries are not technologically advanced or do not have the kind of money to buy highly expensive technology solutions accessible to advanced countries like the US and Singapore.

Mr. Rozhnov said while the banking sector remained particularly popular with cyber attackers, effectively no sector can claim to be free of cyber threats. “Cyber attackers target everything from money to information, besides inflicting damage on their targets,” he added.

According to him, cyber attacks are more common in the Asia Pacific region when compared to other regions. He also discussed the scope of anti-phishing kits to trace the locations and details of cyber attackers.