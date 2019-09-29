Kochi

‘Indian infrastructure vulnerable to cyber threats’

more-in

Call to shift focus of cybersecurity from protection to detection

India has a lot of infrastructure that is potentially vulnerable to cyber threats, said said Ilia Rozhnov, brand protection head of IB-Group Global, a cybersecurity solution firm.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of COCON here on Saturday, Mr. Rozhnov said it was high time the focus of cybersecurity was shifted from protection to detection.

On countries most vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, he said a number of cyber attacks had been noted in Bangladesh and Malaysia. Some countries are not technologically advanced or do not have the kind of money to buy highly expensive technology solutions accessible to advanced countries like the US and Singapore.

Mr. Rozhnov said while the banking sector remained particularly popular with cyber attackers, effectively no sector can claim to be free of cyber threats. “Cyber attackers target everything from money to information, besides inflicting damage on their targets,” he added.

According to him, cyber attacks are more common in the Asia Pacific region when compared to other regions. He also discussed the scope of anti-phishing kits to trace the locations and details of cyber attackers.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
cyber crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2019 3:26:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/indian-infrastructure-vulnerable-to-cyber-threats/article29545263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY