Indian democracy is in danger, warns jurist

April 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

India fast turning into a country without social, economic freedom and where even the Constitution is being misinterpreted, says Madras High Court judge K. Chandru

The Hindu Bureau

India is fast turning into a country without social and economic freedom and where even the Constitution is being misinterpreted, Madras High Court judge K. Chandru has said.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Judiciary, Constitution, and Democracy’ organised in connection with the 57th State meeting of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Association (KGOA) here on Wednesday.

Mr. Chandru said while two were denied appointment (as judges) for criticising the government, another was appointed for adopting a favourable attitude towards the government. “Indian democracy is in danger. The reason for arresting the late Stan Swamy and 16 others is still not clear,” he added.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P.D.T. Achary said that in a casteist society, awareness about democracy and constitutional values would be limited, increasing the probability of sabotage of the Constitution.

He said the government was attempting to sabotage the secular, democratic and federal values of the country with the help of the judiciary without changing the basic structure of the Constitution.

Former MP Sebastian Paul called for a collective resistance by people for the survival of democracy. He reminded that it was within two years since the Supreme Court verdict in the Kesavananda Bharati case against changing the basic structure of the Constitution in 1973 that Emergency was imposed on the country.

KGOA State president M.A. Nazar presided.

