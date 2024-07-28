Indian Coast Guard keen to take over Aspinwall House, says Director General

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General (DG) Rakesh Pal has sought the support of Hibi Eden, MP, for the takeover of the Aspinwall House, a prominent heritage building in Fort Kochi and also the main venue for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

In his letter dated May 29, 2024, Mr. Eden had appealed to Mr. Pal to reconsider the ICG’s decision to acquire the heritage building considering its immense historical and cultural value. The Aspinwall House was built in the 19th century and named after visionary British trader John Aspinwall.

“The property gained global recognition as a prominent venue for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, attracting tourists from across the world. The potential repurposing of the heritage property for ordinary use, as an office space for the ICG, is a matter of profound concern. While acknowledging that the ICG needs adequate land to fulfil its duties, the appropriation of heritage sites like this one is not an optimal solution,” it read.

Alternative land

Alternative vast acres of land are available, particularly on the adjacent Willingdon Island. The previous takeover of yet another heritage building — the Volkart Brothers Company building by the ICG — had resulted in the loss of public access and the heritage value of the site. People fear that a similar fate awaits the Aspinwall House if the ICG took over it. “Such actions demonstrate a lack of regard for our history and heritage and will likely spark protests from heritage and conservation activists, historians, and members of the public. I request the ICG to reconsider its decision to acquire the heritage building and urge you to issue a clarification note, addressing their concerns,” Mr. Eden said in his letter.

DG’s letter

Stressing the importance of the ICG’s district headquarters in Kochi, Mr. Pal said in his reply dated July 25 that it maintained the maritime and coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweep. It is also the administrative authority for all ICG establishments and assets in Kochi, including ships and aircraft. The ICG’s manpower also increased, in keeping with growing challenges and responsibilities of the force and also training needs of foreign trainees based here.

In this situation, a technical training area is needed, including on the waterfront for specialised training. On the economic front, a large number of merchant vessels call at Kochi, necessitating the availability of infrastructure for rescue missions, to combat pollution, and for disaster management, for which waterfront land is needed. The Aspinwall House also faces the Kochi Channel, which gives immense strategic advantage, he said, while adding that the takeover of Volkart Brothers Company building did not affect its heritage value.

Moreover the Aspinwall House began to be used for KMB only since 2012, and its takeover would ensure that its cultural fabric and heritage are maintained as was done with the other heritage building, Mr. Pal said in his letter.