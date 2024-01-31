GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Chamber launches online heritage tour

January 31, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 126-year-old Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched an online heritage tour of Kochi on its website https://iccicochin.com.

The heritage tour was launched at David Hall on Wednesday as part of its foray into involving the community around it in the process of development and activities of the chamber.

Chamber president Job V. Job said the Chamber began its life in 1897 as the Cochin Native Merchants’ Association to stimulate commercial enterprises and to protect, promote and safeguard the interests, privileges, and rights of the Indian business community during the British Raj. The organisation has evolved into an entity that stands for commerce, culture, and community, highlighting the inseparable relationship between these aspects of social life, he added.

Through the history of the Chamber, one can also trace the history of trade worldwide. The launch of the heritage tour is a step closer to this worldwide experience.

The Chamber’s foray into the cultural scene had begun with the launch of SPACE (Space for Promotion of Art, Culture and Events). SPACE currently hosts Aadyam Handwoven a social enterprise of Aditya Birla Group.

The heritage tour traces the history of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry and identifies most landmarks and historical places in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

Jose Dominic, director and co-founder of CGH Group of Hotels, was the chief guest at the launch of the heritage tour. Mr. Job presided over the function.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.