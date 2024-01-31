Indian Chamber launches online heritage tour

January 31, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The 126-year-old Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched an online heritage tour of Kochi on its website https://iccicochin.com.

The heritage tour was launched at David Hall on Wednesday as part of its foray into involving the community around it in the process of development and activities of the chamber.

Chamber president Job V. Job said the Chamber began its life in 1897 as the Cochin Native Merchants’ Association to stimulate commercial enterprises and to protect, promote and safeguard the interests, privileges, and rights of the Indian business community during the British Raj. The organisation has evolved into an entity that stands for commerce, culture, and community, highlighting the inseparable relationship between these aspects of social life, he added.

Through the history of the Chamber, one can also trace the history of trade worldwide. The launch of the heritage tour is a step closer to this worldwide experience.

The Chamber’s foray into the cultural scene had begun with the launch of SPACE (Space for Promotion of Art, Culture and Events). SPACE currently hosts Aadyam Handwoven a social enterprise of Aditya Birla Group.

The heritage tour traces the history of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry and identifies most landmarks and historical places in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

Jose Dominic, director and co-founder of CGH Group of Hotels, was the chief guest at the launch of the heritage tour. Mr. Job presided over the function.