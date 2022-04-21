India-UAE pact a historic milestone, says Union Minister

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an important milestone in trade relations between the two countries, V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, has said.

“Bilateral relations between the two countries will be warmer with the agreement,” he said in his inaugural address at a workshop on the CEPA agreement, organised here by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

CEPA will further the growth of industries, enhance competitiveness, accelerate the pace of adopting advanced technology, and create competitive advantages in new fields. The UAE will exempt 90% of Indian products from import duty. It will give a boost to the country’s export industry, and bilateral trade between the two countries will reach $100 billion, he said.