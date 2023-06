June 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kochi

The Mexican High Commissioner to India, Federico Salas Lotfe, was among those present at the India-Mexico trade conference that was held here on Thursday.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj spoke on Cochin Carnival, whose teaser was exhibited. Advisor of the carnival committee and former Mayor of Kochi K.J. Sohan suggested a partnership between the carnival and those in Mexico, as part of boosting cultural ties.