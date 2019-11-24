India, Japan hold mine counter measure exercise

A maiden bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) on explosive ordnance disposal and mine counter measure was undertaken here on Saturday.
Personnel of the Indian Navy and from the warships Bungo and Takashima of JMSDF’s Minesweeper Division 3 took part in the exercise which would conclude on Sunday.
The Japanese vessels are in Kochi till November 25 on a goodwill visit.
Captain Seiji Ikubu, who commands the Minesweeper Division 3, along with Captain Taiko Eda, Defence Attache at the Japanese Embassy in India, and the commanding officers of the visiting vessels called on Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff of India’s Southern Naval Command, for discussions on topics of interest to both forces.
